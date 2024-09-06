AI in teaching? Survey shows educators in metro cities use artificial intelligence to generate tests, get feedback

Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Sep 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Artificial Intelligence can play a crucial role in education and enhance teaching experience, a recent report by Digii, a software as a service (SaaS) provider for higher education, revealed. Up to 93 per cent of teachers from higher education institutes believe that the integration of AI will significantly help improve the effectiveness of teaching.

The survey titled ‘AI-Driven Education' was conducted in major metropolitan cities including Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The research spanned 22 leading institutions involving over 500 teachers. The dynamics explored through this survey included the transformative potential of AI on the overall teaching experience. In addition to this, the survey evaluated the faculty's preparedness for training in AI tools and explored how technology could be leveraged to transform teaching and learning.

The research observations suggest that:

  • About 41 per cent of educators actively deploy AI in their teaching.
  • Among these, over 70 per cent use AI to create content.
  • 40.1 per cent use AI to generate assessments.
  • 28.4 per cent use AI to monitor attendance.
  • 24.4 per cent of teachers carry out evaluations.

  • 22.5 per cent of teachers use it to generate feedback.

 

Furthermore, the research revealed that 37 per cent of educators have already experimented with AI tools. However, they are not using them. Meanwhile, around 21.6 per cent of educationists had not used AI tools at all when the research was done.

Teachers keen on embracing AI-based tools

Prominent universities whose faculty members were surveyed included Manipal Academy of Banking, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), Chanakya University, BITSoM, VIT Bangalore, The Apollo University, Malla Reddy University, the Indian Institute of Art and Design, among others.

Founder and CEO of Digii Hemant Sahal said, “One of the most promising insights from our survey is the overwhelming enthusiasm among educators in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad to embrace AI-based tools.”

"Ninety-seven per cent of educators are not only interested in leveraging AI to improve learning outcomes but are also willing to undergo the necessary training to integrate these tools effectively into their teaching practices,” he added.

6 Sep 2024
