The surge in memory chip prices is beginning to leave a trail across India’s economic data. It first shows up in the country’s import bill, where the value of electronic integrated circuits used as memories is rising as much as five times faster than the volume being imported. From there, higher chip prices are making their way through the electronics supply chain, raising costs for manufacturers and, eventually, the prices paid by consumers.
How AI’s memory hunger is creeping into India’s inflation and import bill
SummaryRising global memory chip costs are driving up India’s tech import bill and consumer device prices, though low inflation weightage keeps the broader economic impact contained.
The surge in memory chip prices is beginning to leave a trail across India’s economic data. It first shows up in the country’s import bill, where the value of electronic integrated circuits used as memories is rising as much as five times faster than the volume being imported. From there, higher chip prices are making their way through the electronics supply chain, raising costs for manufacturers and, eventually, the prices paid by consumers.
About the Author
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.