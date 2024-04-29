AIA New Business Value Soars 27%, Adds $2 Billion to Buyback
AIA Group Ltd. posted a 27% actual exchange rate jump in new business value in the first quarter, led by growth in Hong Kong and mainland China, while announcing an additional share buyback.
(Bloomberg) -- AIA Group Ltd. posted a 27% actual exchange rate jump in new business value in the first quarter, led by growth in Hong Kong and mainland China, while announcing an additional share buyback.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message