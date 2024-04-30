AIA New Business Value Soars 27%, Adds $2 Billion to Buyback
AIA Group Ltd. posted a 27% jump in new business value in the first quarter, while pledging to boost share buybacks and acknowledging it used a broker that relied on unlicensed agents to sell insurance policies.
