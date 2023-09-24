AIADMK chief EK Palaniswami to chair key party meet on 25 September1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:43 PM IST
AIADMK to hold key party meet chaired by Edappadi K Palaniswami on September 25 amid strained ties with BJP.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will chair a party meet of key office-bearers, including the district secretaries and MLAs, on September 25, the party has announced. As per the party's release, the meeting will be held at the party headquarters - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Maaligai on Monday.