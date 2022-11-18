Nation-wide bank strike on 19 Nov called off by AIBEA1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 11:02 PM IST
AIBEA has called off the 19 November nation-wide bank strike
The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has agreed to address the majority of the demands made by the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), so it has decided to cancel the planned nationwide bank strike for this Saturday. Following the decision, all banks would function across the country and transactions can be carried out without disruption.