The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has agreed to address the majority of the demands made by the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), so it has decided to cancel the planned nationwide bank strike for this Saturday. Following the decision, all banks would function across the country and transactions can be carried out without disruption.

"Understanding reached on all issues. IBA and banks agreed to resolve the issue bilaterally. Hence our strike is deferred," AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Banks are open on 19 November which is the third Saturday of the month. Banks are open on the first and third Saturday of the month.

On Thursday, the bank union AIBEA had given a strike call for Saturday to oppose incessant outsourcing of jobs. Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, had already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if the strike materialised.

Venkatachalam had pointed out earlier that outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level,

Some banks are also indulging in violation of Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act. Even where the labour authorities have intervened, the management has ignored their advice, violated the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act and forcibly transferred the employees, he had stated.

(With inputs from PTI)