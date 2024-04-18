AI-Driven Power Demand Is Set to Jump 900% in Chicago Area, Exelon CEO Says
(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence is poised to help drive a 900% jump in power demand from data centers in the Chicago area, according to Exelon Corp. Chief Executive Officer Calvin Butler.
