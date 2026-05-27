Why labour crisis at India’s largest aircraft MRO remains unresolved despite breakthrough talks

NEW DELHI: A labour crisis at Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), the country’s largest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, remained unresolved as on Tuesday night despite a management climbdown after nearly two weeks of protests.
Management softened its stance after 13 days of unrest by accepting resignations from around 180 employees whose exits had sparked the protests.
However, key demands, including reinstatement of terminated employees and talks on wage revision, overtime and career progression, remain unresolved, keeping up to half of AIESL’s workforce away from maintenance duties, according to employees and a former union office-bearer Mint spoke with.
Tuesday marked the 13th day since aircraft maintenance engineers at AIESL stopped reporting to workshops and hangars. Employees have stopped short of calling it a strike. On Tuesday, protesting workers marked attendance but skipped maintenance duties, according to two employees.