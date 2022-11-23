AIIMS Delhi server down, OPD services hit; ransomware attack suspected

AIIMS Delhi server down, OPD services hit; ransomware attack suspected1 min read . 10:39 PM IST
The server used at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi has been down since 7 am in a suspected ransomware attack, affecting the healthcare center's outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services.
All these services are running on manual mode at present, AIIMS authorities said. In a statement, AIIMS said, “National Informatics Centre team working at AIIMS suspects it to be a ransomware attack. As of 7:30 pm hospital services are running on manual mode."
AIIMS said in a statement that a team from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) working at AIIMS has informed that this may be a ransomware attack. If this proves to be a ransomware attack, it will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities, AIIMS said.
"With the server being down, the outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and appointment system, among others have been affected," an AIIMS official was quoted as saying by PTI.
Another AIIMS official mentioned that the staff manually handled the OPD and sample collection at the hospital in view of the affected servers. The sample collection system for those, however, were affected for those who do not have a Unique Health Identification.
As each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected, he added.
Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and NIC, AIIMS said in the statement.
The hospital would be taking precautions to prevent such attacks in future, it said. “As of 7.30 pm, the hospital services are running on manual mode," it added.
(With agency inputs)
