NEW DELHI : More than 100 volunteers have enrolled themselves to participate for the intranasal vaccine trial being conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Hyderabad-based pharma giant Bharat Biotech is developing this intranasal vaccine against Covid-19. Recently, AIIMS had received the ethics committee approval to kick start the trial for intranasal vaccine.

Speaking to Mint, Dr Sanjay Rai, professor of community medicine at AIIMS said, “We have received more than 100 volunteers for the trial of intranasal vaccine. As a part of the trial, volunteers will get booster dose who are fully vaccinated either by Covaxin or Covishield and have completed at least 5 months of vaccination. But the duration of full vaccination should not be more than seven months."

“Further, we will close the registration for new volunteers by today evening," he added.

It is to be noted that drug regulator gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 trial to ensure safety and immunogenicity of the intranasal vaccine.

According to Bharat Biotech, BBVI54, is a novel adenovirus vectored, intranasal vaccine for Covid-19. An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response – neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses. It provides immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) – essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19.

