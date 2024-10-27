AIMIM files court case against BJP’s Giriraj Singh over communal remarks: What’s the case?

AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, filed a complaint against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Kishanganj over his controversial remarks during the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra.' The remarks drew backlash from many people.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Giriraj Singh invokes Indira Gandhi to slam Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US event: ‘Look up in pages of history'
Giriraj Singh invokes Indira Gandhi to slam Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US event: ‘Look up in pages of history’(PTI)

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has filed a complaint against Union Minister Giriraj Singh over his controversial remarks during his ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ in Kishanganj.

Taking legal action against the senior BJP leader, the AIMIM filed a case against him in Kishanganj court, reported LiveHindustan on Saturday. The action was taken after the Union Minister faced a huge backlash, especially from the Muslim community, over his remarks made during the rally.

About Giriraj Singh's ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’

The Union Minister carried out the ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ in Kishanganj on October 22. While addressing the people, the BJP leader urged people to have a stockpile of “spears, swords and tridents” in their homes, which could be used as part of the worship of deities and for “self-defence”, reported news agency PTI. 

He also claimed that women in Bihar are unsafe because of “love jihad”, a term used by right-wing groups to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

"I have been told that every year a number of Hindu girls fall prey to love jihad which is followed by their conversion (to Islam). No case is registered against the culprits who keep misbehaving with women not ready to fall into their trap," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

‘Become a Hindu if you want to live in Aaria’

The BJP Minister's rally in Bihar covered multiple cities and was also joined by several other party leaders. Apart from Giriraj Singh, other BJP leaders also made controversial remarks during the rally. One of the MPs from BJP, Pradeep Kumar, joined the rally and said that “if one has to live in Araria, he has to become Hindu”.

“What shame is there in calling yourself a Hindu? If one has to live in Araria, he has to become Hindu,” Pradeep Kumar Singh said at the rally in Bihar.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsAIMIM files court case against BJP’s Giriraj Singh over communal remarks: What’s the case?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.