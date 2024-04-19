AI-Powered World Health Chatbot Is Flubbing Some Answers
The World Health Organization is wading into the world of AI to provide basic health information through a human-like avatar. But while the bot responds sympathetically to users’ facial expressions, it doesn’t always know what it’s talking about.
(Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization is wading into the world of AI to provide basic health information through a human-like avatar. But while the bot responds sympathetically to users’ facial expressions, it doesn’t always know what it’s talking about.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message