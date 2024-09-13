Air Force Wing Commander, accused of rape by woman officer, gets pre-arrest bail: ‘Will jeopardise reputation, career’

  • ‘As the petitioner who is serving as Wing Commander... and in case of his arrest his reputation as well as the service career shall be jeopardised,’ the bail order said.

Livemint
Updated13 Sep 2024, 10:14 PM IST
After the complaint, the FIR under 'relevant sections of the law' was filed
After the complaint, the FIR under ’relevant sections of the law’ was filed(HT_PRINT)

The Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who was accused of rape by a woman officer, has been granted pre-arrest bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court (HC), saying “his reputation as well as the service career shall be jeopardised” in case of an arrest.

“As the petitioner who is serving as Wing Commander... and in case of his arrest his reputation as well as the service career shall be jeopardised,” the bail order said. The court has also directed the police to not file the chargesheet without its permission. The investigation in the alleged rape case shall continue, the court said.

The court said, “This court has allowed the investigation to continue. However, we direct that the chargesheet shall not be filed without the permission of this court.” Also Read | BJP alleges ‘organ trade nexus’ at Kolkata’s RG Kar, asks ‘was doctor raped, murdered because she knew?’

The accused Wing Commander has been directed to not leave the Union Territory without the permission of his commanding officer and meet the investigative officer from September 14 to 16 and whenever needed. The accused has also been ordered from meeting prosecution witness.

THE CASE AGAINST WING COMMANDER

In her complaint, the 26-year-old woman officer had alleged that the Wing Commander forced her into oral sex and molested her on the New Year's Eve (December 31, 2023). She said the officer asked her if she had received her gift; when she said that she did not, he told her it was in his room. He then took her into his room, she said in the complaint.

“I repeatedly asked him to stop doing it and tried to resist it in all ways possible. Finally, I pushed him and ran away. He said that we would meet me on Friday again when his family leaves,” she said, adding, “I was afraid and didn't know what to do as there were instances before also wherein I was discouraged to report. He visited my office post this incident... He behaved as if nothing happened and there was no sign of remorse in his eyes.”

She also alleged that a medical examination was not conducted until she insisted multiple times. Also Read | Nurse narrowly escapes gangrape bid in Bihar hospital, cuts doctor’s private parts

After the complaint, the FIR under "relevant sections of the law" was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The IAF said it is cooperating with the police. "We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case," a senior IAF official said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 10:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsAir Force Wing Commander, accused of rape by woman officer, gets pre-arrest bail: ‘Will jeopardise reputation, career’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue