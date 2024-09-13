The Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who was accused of rape by a woman officer, has been granted pre-arrest bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court (HC), saying “his reputation as well as the service career shall be jeopardised" in case of an arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As the petitioner who is serving as Wing Commander... and in case of his arrest his reputation as well as the service career shall be jeopardised," the bail order said. The court has also directed the police to not file the chargesheet without its permission. The investigation in the alleged rape case shall continue, the court said.

The court said, "This court has allowed the investigation to continue. However, we direct that the chargesheet shall not be filed without the permission of this court."

The accused Wing Commander has been directed to not leave the Union Territory without the permission of his commanding officer and meet the investigative officer from September 14 to 16 and whenever needed. The accused has also been ordered from meeting prosecution witness.

THE CASE AGAINST WING COMMANDER In her complaint, the 26-year-old woman officer had alleged that the Wing Commander forced her into oral sex and molested her on the New Year's Eve (December 31, 2023). She said the officer asked her if she had received her gift; when she said that she did not, he told her it was in his room. He then took her into his room, she said in the complaint.

"I repeatedly asked him to stop doing it and tried to resist it in all ways possible. Finally, I pushed him and ran away. He said that we would meet me on Friday again when his family leaves," she said, adding, "I was afraid and didn't know what to do as there were instances before also wherein I was discouraged to report. He visited my office post this incident... He behaved as if nothing happened and there was no sign of remorse in his eyes."

She also alleged that a medical examination was not conducted until she insisted multiple times.

After the complaint, the FIR under "relevant sections of the law" was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday, a senior police officer said.