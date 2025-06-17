Air India cancels 7 flights in 24 hours, amid ongoing fallout from Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India Plane Crash: On 17 June 2025, Air India announced the cancellation of several key international flights, affecting passengers across various routes. Affected routes include Ahmedabad to London, Delhi to Paris, London to Amritsar, Mumbai-San Francisco, and more.

Advertisement

The Air India cancellations follow operational issues and precautionary measures mandated by MoCA after the recent Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 241 passengers and crew.

Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Flight Cancelled Air India flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was cancelled due to the unavailability of the aircraft. The airline cited airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks as reasons, emphasising that the cancellation was not due to any technical fault.

This cancellation also led to the subsequent cancellation of flight AI-170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar on the same day.

London to Amritsar Flight Cancelled Following the Ahmedabad-London cancellation, the London Gatwick to Amritsar flight AI-170 was also cancelled on 17 June. This disruption impacted many passengers travelling between the UK and northern India.

Advertisement

Delhi to Paris Flight Cancelled Air India’s Delhi to Paris flight AI-143 was cancelled after mandatory pre-flight checks revealed a hydraulic issue. Due to night operation restrictions at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the flight could not be delayed and was cancelled.

Consequently, the return flight AI-142 from Paris to Delhi on 18 June was also cancelled. The airline is providing alternative arrangements and hotel accommodation to affected passengers.

Delhi to Dubai and Delhi to Vienna Flights Reportedly Affected On 17 June 2025, Air India reportedly cancelled flight AI 915 from Delhi to Dubai amid ongoing operational disruptions following the recent Ahmedabad crash. This cancellation marks the sixth Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight grounded that day as the airline conducts rigorous post-crash safety checks. Official confirmation is awaited, but media reports indicate the aircraft developed technical issues during pre-flight inspections, prompting the cancellation.

Advertisement

Similarly, flight AI 153 from Delhi to Vienna is believed to have been cancelled on the same day, though the airline has yet to officially confirm this. Like other affected flights, this cancellation is likely linked to precautionary measures and maintenance checks on the Dreamliner fleet.

Additional Flight Cancellations: Mumbai-San Francisco Air India also cancelled its Bengaluru to London and Mumbai to San Francisco flights on 17 June. The Air India Mumbai-San Francisco flight was terminated at Kolkata due to a suspected technical snag, prompting passengers to deplane and causing disruption at the airport.

Air India Bengaluru-London Flight Cancellation Air India’s Bengaluru to London flight was cancelled on 17 June 2025, adding to the growing list of international flight disruptions faced by the airline in the wake of recent operational challenges.

Advertisement

While detailed official reasons for this specific cancellation have not been extensively disclosed, it is understood to be part of the wider impact of technical and logistical issues affecting Air India’s fleet, particularly involving Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

Air India Offers Full Refunds Air India has offered full refunds to passengers affected by the cancellations on 17 June.

The airline informed that travellers can request refunds through the airline’s official website under the “Manage Booking” section or by contacting Air India’s reservation offices. Refunds will be credited to the original payment method, and the airline has assured passengers that cancellation charges will be waived given the exceptional circumstances.

Additionally, Air India is providing flexible rebooking options and a one-time waiver on rescheduling fees to ease the inconvenience caused by these disruptions. Passengers who booked through travel agents or third-party platforms have been advised to reach out directly to their respective agents for refund assistance.