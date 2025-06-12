PM Modi's first reaction as Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, where Air India Flight AI171, with 242 people on board, crashed shortly after taking off from from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The flight was bound for London. In a post on X, PM Modi described the incident as "heartbreaking beyond words" and extended condolences to those affected.

Advertisement

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. I have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Narendra Modi wrote on X.

Advertisement

According to a passenger list document accessed by Mint, Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reportedly among the 242 passengers who were onboard the Air India flight. Air India has confirmed that there were as many as 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian among the passengers.

The former Gujarat Chief Minister was reportedly travelling in the Z class, a Business Class category, though his condition remains unconfirmed as rescue efforts are still underway. Vijay Rupani served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021 — a role previously held by Narendra Modi for 12 years, from 2001 to 2014.

The Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar, just minutes after taking-off.

Advertisement

The incident happened around 1:30 pm, shortly after the Air India plane took off. It crashed just outside the Ahmedabad airport. While cause of the Air India plane crash is not known yet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that the pilot has made a ‘MAYDAY’ call.

“As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter.”

The video of the plane crash shows thick black smoke billowing out of the Air India plane crash site.