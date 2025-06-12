Air India plane crash: PV Sindhu ‘deeply saddened’; Vinesh Phogat, Rashid Khan, Suryakumar Yadav express condolences

Former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh were the first from the sporting fraternity to express condolences after an London-bound Air India passenger plane with 244 people onboard crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site near the airport in Ahmedabad. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told AP that Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm local time.

There were 242 passengers and crew members onboard the flight, which had been bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, Kidwai said. Harbhajan said he is deeply anguished and utterly shocked.

“I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss. In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Harbhajan posted on X.

Yusuf, who has played alongside Harbhajan in the Indian team, also expressed his condolences. “Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew. #PlaneCrash #Ahmedabad,” he wrote.

Not only Harbhajan and Pathan, but IPL teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans and Indian Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat also were left shocked. “My heart is heavy after hearing about the Air India flight incident. Praying deeply for the people on board and their families. Faith is all we have in moments like this,” wrote Phogat on X.

“We are deeply saddened by the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We pray for everyone affected and their families,” Gujarat Titans wrote on their official X. “A heartbroken tragedy in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with all the passengers, crew and their families,” Punjab Kings wrote.

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu also was left saddened by the tragedy. “Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board.”

“May love surround every grieving heart and strength find those left behind,” Sindhu wrote on X. Indian squash ace Joshna Chinappa wrote, "Devastated to hear about the tragic Air India crash today. My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers , flight crew and their families.”

Indian T20 captain and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan too reacted on the incident. "Shocked to hear about the tragic plane crash of AirIndia-Ahmedabad-London flight. Thoughts and prayers to all the lives lost. Wishing for safety of every resident staying in that affected area," Suryakumar wrote on Instagram.

"Really saddened to hear about the tragic crash in Ahmedabad today. My thoughts and prayers to all the victims and their families. May you have the strength to bare this loss. Also praying for strength to all the first responders," said the Gujarat Titans spinner.