Air India plane crash: Chairman Chandrasekaran says ‘primary focus on helping victims, families’

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran issued a statement after a plane, with 242 persons onboard, crashed minutes after takeoff on Thursday, June 12. The Air India plane crashed just outside the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat and everyone onboard are feared dead. The authorities have not confirmed the number of casualties in the Air India plane crash.

Advertisement

An Air India aircraft, with over 200 persons onboard, travelling to Gatwick airport in London from Gujarat's Ahmedabad crashed. Ahmedabad airport has been shut and all flight operations have been suspended.

In his first statement, the Air India chairman confirmed the Ahmedabad-London Air India Flight 171 crash and said at this hour, the primary focus remains on supporting and helping the victims and their families.

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” Chandrasekaran said.

He said, “At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.”

Advertisement

The Air India chairman said an emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information.

Air India, too, issued a statement following the tragic Air India plane crash incident. In a post on X, Air India said, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia).”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

“On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew,” said a senior DGCA official.