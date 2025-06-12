Air India Ahmedabad plane crash: Rohit Sharma says ‘really sad and disturbing’; Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah react

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed condolences for the lives lost after an Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday. The plane, which was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital, crashed in a residential area near the airport.

“Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families,” wrote Rohit on Instagram. The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants a source told Reuters.

Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, Air India said. Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.

It was the first crash for the Dreamliner, which began flying commercially in 2011, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. The plane that crashed on Thursday flew for the first time in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014, Flightradar24 said.

Meanwhile, more India cricketer Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah too echoed Rohit. "Heartbreaking to hear about the crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength to the families of those affected," Hardik wrote.

“Prayers and strength for everyone affected by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad,” wrote Bumrah. Yuvraj Singh too reacted. “Heartbreaking news about the #AirIndia plane crash in Ahmedabad. Thoughts and prayers with the passengers, crew, and families affected . May they find strength in this difficult time,” said Yuvraj.

Suryakumar, Rashid 'shocked & saddened' Indian T20 captain and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan too reacted on the incident. "Shocked to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India-Ahmedabad-London flight. Thoughts and prayers to all the lives lost. Wishing for safety of every resident staying in that affected area," Suryakumar wrote on Instagram.