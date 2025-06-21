Air India begins disbursement of ₹25 lakh compensation to Ahmedabad crash victims' families, 3 receive payment so far

Air India has begun disbursing the interim compensation of ₹25 lakhs to Ahmedabad crash victims' families, with three families having received the payments so far, the airline said in a statement released on Saturday.

Advertisement

The sum of ₹25 lakh is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately GBP 85,000 support which the Tata Sons group had earlier announced.

Air India has also been reaching out to those who were injured and the families of those who lost their lives on the ground to initiate the compensation process for them, said the airline.