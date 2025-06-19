'Left engine was...': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says Dreamliner was ‘well-maintained’ before crash

Air India Plane Crash: Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson has assured the public that the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was “well-maintained,” with its last major inspection completed in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025.

In a message to passengers, Air India CEO Wilson detailed that the aircraft’s right engine was overhauled in March 2025, while the left engine underwent inspection in April 2025, emphasising that both the plane and its engines were regularly monitored and showed no issues prior to the ill-fated flight.

Campbell Wilson also announced a temporary 15 per cent reduction in Air India’s international wide-body fleet operations from 20 June until at least mid-July, citing the need for enhanced pre-flight safety checks on Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.

He further added that Air India has elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on Boeing 787 fleet as a "confidence-building mesure" while also noting that these checks may have impact on schedules.

"As a confidence-building measure, we have elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on our Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, our Boeing 777 aircraft, for the time being. Given the time these additional checks will consume and the potential impact on schedules, we have decided to reduce our international widebody flights by around 15% starting June 20, 2025 through to at least mid-July. This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues," he said.

“This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues,” he explained, adding, “We understand that this temporary reduction to our schedule may affect your travel plans, and we’re deeply sorry for any inconvenience.”

The Air India chief stressed that the airline and the wider aviation industry await the official investigation report to determine the cause of the tragedy. “Our thoughts are with everyone touched by this loss,” Wilson said, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting the families affected and cooperating closely with authorities during the investigation.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.