Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson gets security clearance from govt

Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson gets security clearance from govt

Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson | File Photo
1 min read . 03:16 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The Ministry of Home Affairs has given security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson, clearing the way for him to take charge of the airline

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday gave security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson. The security clearance from the Central government has paved the way for Campbell Wilson to take charge of Air India, a senior official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday gave security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson. The security clearance from the Central government has paved the way for Campbell Wilson to take charge of Air India, a senior official said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.