Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson gets security clearance from govt
1 min read.03:16 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The Ministry of Home Affairs has given security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson, clearing the way for him to take charge of the airline
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday gave security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson. The security clearance from the Central government has paved the way for Campbell Wilson to take charge of Air India, a senior official said.
