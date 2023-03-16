Air India Chicago-Delhi flight cancelled, 300 passengers stuck for over 24 hrs

According to sources, one of the passengers on the cancelled Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was traveling to attend his mother's last rites. The flight was cancelled due to technical reasons, according to an Air India spokesperson. The airline reportedly offered affected passengers support and accommodations on alternate flights. The spokesperson expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers. The Indian government recently revealed that a total of 1,171 flights were cancelled in 2022 due to technical reasons, an increase from 931 in 2021 but a decrease from 1,481 in 2020.