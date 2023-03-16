Air India Chicago-Delhi flight cancelled, 300 passengers stuck for over 24 hrs

An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was cancelled after being delayed for several hours, leaving around 300 passengers stranded.
The flight was supposed to depart from Chicago O’hare International Airport on Tuesday at 1:30 pm local time and arrive in Delhi at 2:20 pm on March 15.
According to media reports, the cancellation was reportedly due to technical reasons, although passengers complained that they were not informed about the delays and that the airline did not provide them with alternate arrangements to reach their destination until Wednesday evening.
Some passengers expressed frustration that there was still no clear timeline for when they would be able to fly to Delhi. One passenger, Gopal Krishan Solanki, reported that while the airline eventually provided hotel accommodation, it was arranged very late and passengers were left waiting for a long time without any information about their flight or accommodation.
According to sources, one of the passengers on the cancelled Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was traveling to attend his mother's last rites. The flight was cancelled due to technical reasons, according to an Air India spokesperson. The airline reportedly offered affected passengers support and accommodations on alternate flights. The spokesperson expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers. The Indian government recently revealed that a total of 1,171 flights were cancelled in 2022 due to technical reasons, an increase from 931 in 2021 but a decrease from 1,481 in 2020.
