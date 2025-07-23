Air India crash: Did British families receive wrong bodies? India says ‘handled with utmost professionalism’

India has responded to a foreign media report alleging that some British families received the remains of strangers instead of their loved ones who died in the horrific Air India crash, asserting that all remains were handled with he “utmost professionalism”.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is working closely with the United Kingdom over concerns linked to remains of British Air India passengers who died in the plane crash. “We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson also emphasised that the identification of the Air India crash victims were carried out as per protocols and with “utmost professionalism” by the concerned authorities, rejecting reports of any misidentification on the part of Indian authorities.

“In the wake of the tragic [Air India plane] crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements. All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased. We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue.”