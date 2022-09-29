Air India cuts down student, senior citizen concessions to ‘rationalise’ fares

Air India cuts down student, senior citizen concessions to ‘rationalise’ fares1 min read . 09:51 PM IST
- Air India has cut down the students and senior citizens concessions to ‘rationalise’ fares
Air India announced on Thursday that it has cut down the concessions for students and senior citizens to rationalise the fares. Air India has said that it has reduced the senior citizens and students’ concessions from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.
In a statement, Air India said the cut down in the senior citizens and students’ concessions was being done considering the market situation. After the concession cut down, the discount on base fares for the students and senior citizens would nearly double.
“Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend," Air India said in a statement.
An Air India spokesperson said, “Even after this adjustment, Air India's discount on base fares for both students and senior citizens will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines."
It should be noted that there is no change in the concessions provided to other sections.
