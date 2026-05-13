Air India cuts June-August international flights by 37% as airspace curbs, fuel spike hurt

New Delhi: Air India plans to operate around 37% fewer international flights between June and August compared with April, as prolonged airspace restrictions and soaring aviation fuel prices amid the West Asia war weigh on their viability. The sharp reduction adds to the mounting operational and financial challenges for the Tata Group carrier.

The airline has cut its planned international departures to around 1,240 a month for each of the three months, down sharply from 1,987 in April, UK-based aviation analytics firm OAG's data, reviewed by Mint, shows. As of now, its scheduled international departures for May are at 2,072.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said route rationalization was being undertaken due to continued airspace restrictions “over certain regions” and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations that had significantly hurt the “commercial viability of certain planned services”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is Air India reducing its international flights between June and August? ⌵ Air India is cutting international flights by 37% due to prolonged airspace restrictions over certain regions and soaring aviation fuel prices, which have significantly impacted the commercial viability of planned services. 2 Which specific international routes are Air India suspending or reducing? ⌵ Air India is suspending flights on routes like Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, and Delhi-Malé. Frequencies to North America, Europe, and Australia are also being reduced. 3 How much have aviation fuel prices increased and how does this affect Air India? ⌵ Aviation turbine fuel prices for international operations have nearly doubled, and in May, they were 63% higher than before the Iran conflict. This surge significantly increases operating costs for Air India. 4 What is Air India doing to assist passengers affected by flight cancellations? ⌵ Air India is offering affected passengers rebooking on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds, depending on their eligibility. 5 What are the main reasons for Air India's operational and financial challenges? ⌵ The airline faces challenges from prolonged airspace restrictions, record-high jet fuel prices, longer flight durations due to rerouting, and a weakening rupee, all of which increase operational costs and impact profitability.

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While Air India did not disclose the exact scale of reductions, it said it would continue operating over 1,200 international flights every month between June and August.

“The airline will restore full capacity as soon as conditions permit,” Air India said, adding that it “may make further adjustments to its network should the extraordinary operating environment prevail”.

The service curtailment comes after more than a year of operational disruptions and rising costs for the carrier.

First, the closure of Pakistani airspace since April 2025 has forced longer flying times to West Asia, costing the airline an estimated ₹4,000 crore. Then, in June 2025, a London-bound Air India flight crash that killed 260 people brought the airline under heightened regulatory scrutiny and forced reductions in international operations.

Fresh disruptions came up late February, when the US-Iran war triggered further airspace closures, increasing flight durations and fuel burn. At the same time, international operating costs rose sharply, with aviation turbine fuel prices in India almost doubling. Air India has sought government relief on jet fuel costs, though no reduction has yet been announced for airlines operating international services.

The airline is also navigating a leadership transition after chief executive Campbell Wilson resigned end March and entered his notice period. The airline is yet to name a successor.

Air India posted a consolidated net loss of over ₹10,000 crore in FY25. It is yet to announce the FY26 earnings.

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Flight curtailment details Air India said the rationalization would affect four of the five international regions it serves. In North America, the airline has temporarily suspended Delhi flights to Chicago and Newark, as well as the Mumbai–New York services. Frequencies to San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver will be reduced by 30–50%, while the Mumbai–Newark operations will double.

For Europe, the flight frequencies to Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Vienna, Zurich and Rome will be cut by roughly one-third, it said. And for Australia, it will reduce services to Melbourne and Sydney by 43%.

In Asia, the carrier has suspended services to China and Maldives from Delhi, Bangladesh from Mumbai, and Singapore from Chennai. Other routes—including Delhi–Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Ho Chi Minh City, Colombo and Bangkok—will see reductions of 35–36% over the three-month period.