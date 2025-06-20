Air India Delhi-Pune flight suffers bird hit; airline cancels return journey, offers refund on cancellation

Air India had to cancel its scheduled Pune-to-Delhi flight on Friday, June 20, after the aircraft suffered a bird hit during its inbound journey from Delhi.

Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is being offered to passengers who opt for it, the Tata Group airline said, adding that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi.

The aircraft — AI2470 — has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team, Air India said.

Air India Delhi-Pune flight cancelled The bird strike came to light after the plane landed safely in Pune and was being prepared for the return flight.

“Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on June 20 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely in Pune,” team Air India said in a statement.

The airline also stated that it is making all arrangements, including providing accommodation for the stranded passengers.

Air India international, domestic flights cancelled Earlier in the day, four international and four domestic Air India flights were cancelled. Affected flights included services between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai:

Air India’s international flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai 2. AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne

3. AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi

4. AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad

Domestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi 2. AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi

3. AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai

4. AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai

Air India plane crash The series of cancellation of flights comes around a week after the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, that sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed in the plane crash that occured on June 12, 2025.