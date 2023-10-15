comScore
Breaking News

Air India Dubai-Amritsar flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 pm local time on its way to Amritsar.

File: Air India Express (MINT_PRINT)Premium
File: Air India Express (MINT_PRINT)

An Amritsar bound Dubai-Amritsar Air India flight on 15 October was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency, citing it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance, said Air India.

Air India Express Spokesperson says, “A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight (on 14th October), and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance."

"The flight departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time. The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing. The airport doctor at Karachi administered the required medication and after medical assessment, the pax was cleared to fly by the airport medical team. the spokesperson added.

The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 PM local time on its way to Amritsar, Air India said.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 07:31 PM IST
