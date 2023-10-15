Air India Dubai-Amritsar flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 pm local time on its way to Amritsar.
An Amritsar bound Dubai-Amritsar Air India flight on 15 October was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency, citing it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance, said Air India.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
