Air India Express has introduced ‘Xpress Lite’ fares wherein the airline is offering cheaper fares for passengers who will be travelling without check-in baggage. In this special offer, passengers can enjoy 7 kgs cabin baggage, and also pre-book an additional 3 kgs for free, the airline said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to having the option to pre-book an extra 3 kg of cabin luggage, passengers can also pre-book reduced additional "check-in baggage" limits in case they need to check in additional luggage later.

As per the airline, passengers can pre-book check-in baggage at only ₹1000 for 15 Kg on domestic flights and ₹1300 for 20 Kg on international flights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Deliver passengers' baggage within…': Regulator directs Air India, and 6 airlines to ensure on-time luggage delivery Taking to X, Air India Express wrote, “#LightenUp your journeys with Xpress Lite - Introducing special cabin bag-only fares! Save More, No Queue, Enjoy 7 kgs cabin baggage, and pre-book an additional 3 kgs for free"

In a press release, the airline stated, “Xpress Lite fares enable guests who prefer travelling without check-in baggage to make the most of fares which are lower than regular fares. Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance in addition to significantly discounted pre-booked prices for +15 kg and +20 kg check-in baggage allowances to ensure the maximum flexibility and convenience for guests booking on Xpress Lite fares," Air India Express said in a press release.

Also Read: Air India Express wants to double market share in five years Speaking on the 'Xpress Lite fares', Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express said, “The launch of Xpress Lite fares heralds what we hope will be a new way to fly in India, extending a proposition already popular amongst flyers across the world, including international airlines flying to and from India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 2023 airline champs: Vistara grew 1.5 times pre-covid but IndiGo unbeatable He further added, “It underscores our dedication to continue to push the envelope, introducing best-in-class offerings for Indian flyers, offering frictionless journeys, and reaffirming our brand ethos of 'Fly As You Are'. Xpress Lite Fares across our domestic and international network have the potential to redefine convenience in air travel while delivering exceptional value."

