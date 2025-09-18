Air India Express flight bound for Hyderabad makes precautionary landing in Vizag after bird strike

Air India Express (IX 2658) flight bound for Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam returned on Thursday following an engine problem due to a suspected bird strike mid air, said an official.

The pilot of the Air India Express plane which had 103 passengers on board, requested for the emergency landing and returned to the port city after abandoning the journey to Hyderabad.

“After departing Vizag, the pilot reported some problem in the engine. So, he asked for an emergency landing and returned to Vizag. The flight landed safely and passengers were deboarded,” Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy told PTI.

The Air India Express flight's trajectory

The suspected bird hit likely occurred during ascent, said Reddy.

The Hyderabad bound plane — which is an Airbus A320 – took off from Vizag at 2:38 pm but returned within 22 minutes, covering only about 10 nautical miles.

Alternative arrangements being made Following the flight's emergency landing in Vizag, Visakhapatnam Airport director also said that alternative arrangements are being made for passengers.

The latest incident of the Air India Express flight's precautionary landing comes days after another flight by the airline operator suffered a mid-air engine fault.

Delhi-Indore AI Express flight suffers engine fault On Friday, September 5 an Air India Express flight number — IX 1028 — travelling between Delhi and Indore suffered a mid-air engine fault as the pilot called out a ‘PAN-PAN’ sign and later landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport after a 20-minute delay.

Indore airport's director had told PTI that one of the aircraft's two engines experienced a ‘technical fault’. According to the industry tracking site, FlightAware data, the Air India Express aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.