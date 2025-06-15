Air India Express flight from Kolkata to Ghaziabad delayed due to technical snag on original aircraft

An Air India Express plane from Kolkata to Hindon on Sunday developed a technical snag on the originally assigned aircraft, following which it was delayed, ANI quoted Air India Express spokesperson as saying.

Air India Express spokesperson said, as quoted by ANI, "Our Kolkata - Hindon flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft. Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience."

According to the details, the Air India Express flight IX 1511, which was due to depart from Hindon Airport, was grounded for over an hour after the aircraft developed an unexpected technical issue on the runway.

A report by NDTV mentioned that the flight had taxied to the runway and was preparing for departure when a last-minute snag was detected by the flight crew.

Though the nature of the technical issue was not immediately disclosed, the ground engineers were called in to assess the situation.

According to the data available on Google, the Air India Express' Boeing 737MAX 8 flight IX 1511 was initially supposed to depart from Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 7 am, but departed at 2.09 pm. The flight arrived at 4.24 pm, instead of 9.20 am.

Earlier on 1 March this year, the Air India Express had launched a new service to Kolkata from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

DGCA probe: The following incident took place a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on Boeing aircraft in the aftermath of the tragic AI flight 717 crash, which killed 241 of the 242 onboard on Thursday.

In a letter to Air India, the DGCA on Friday listed out the checks the airliner will have to carry out on all of its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, starting 15 June 2025.

Among the one time checks before departure of flights from India include inspection of fuel parametre monitoring and associated system checks, inspection of cabin air compressor and associated systems, electronic engine control-system test, engine fuel driven actuator-operational test and oil system check, serviceability check of the hydraulic system, and review of the take-off parametres, the aviation watchdog's letter said.