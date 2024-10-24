Air India faces technical issues at contact centres, customer service impacted

Air India on Thursday announced that its contact centers are currently experiencing technical difficulties, which may affect customers trying to reach their service executives.

In a statement, Air India acknowledged that customers might face intermittent connectivity problems and assured that the airline is working closely with its telecom partners to resolve the issues as early as possible.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the flag carrier said," One of the telecom providers for our contact centers is facing technical difficulties. Due to this, there may be challenges connecting with our contact centers. While the telecom provider resolves the issue at its end, may we request your understanding and patience"

The company expressed appreciation for customers' understanding and patience during this challenging period.

“We truly appreciate your understanding and patience during this time, and regret any inconvenience caused,” the Air India said.