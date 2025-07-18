Air India flight 171 crash: Indian pilots' body welcomes AAIB's call for 'transparent' probe after US media report

Air India flight 171 crash: Indian pilots' body Airline Pilots’ Association welcomed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) call for a 'transparent' probe into the fatal crash after the bureau recently called out a “selective and unverified” US media report.

Welcoming the AAIB's latest statement, the Indian pilot's body stated that it “acknowledges and appreciates the recent public statement issued” by the body, and thanked the organisation for the “much-needed appeal to the media and public to refrain from speculation, premature conclusions, or unverified narratives while the investigation is ongoing.”

On Thursday, July 17, the AAIB rubbished a Wall Street Journal report on the Blackbox recording of dialogue between the Air India flight 171’s two pilot before the crash, terming it as “selective and unverified” reporting.

The investigation bureau had also requested the global media to “respect sensitivity” of the family members of the persons who died in the Air India plane crash.

What did the US media report state? Amid the ongoing probe into the fatal Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad which killed 241 people on board, the WSJ revealed the final exchange between the two pilots – captain Sumeet Sabharwal and first officer Clive Kunder – pointing to possible pilot error as a key factor in the tragedy.

The report also cites some persons familiar with the American probe.

Reacting to the report, the AAIB, however said that it was “irresponsible”, and that it was too early to draw any conclusions.

The investigation body further urged global media to “refrain from spreading premature narratives.”

What Indian pilots' body said? The India pilots' body ALPA backed Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's call, stating that it has always “maintained that such tragedies must be investigated with utmost diligence, transparency, and impartiality.”

"Since the incident, we have written several letters and formal communications to both the AAIB and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), requesting to be included in the investigative process, at the very least as observers, to ensure that the perspectives of frontline professionals are considered and that the process maintains public trust,” the Indian pilots' body said in a statement issued on Friday, July 18.