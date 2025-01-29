Air India flight AI 2957 sends ’false’ hijack alert after takeoff from Delhi: What went wrong?

  • An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai issued a hijack alert shortly after takeoff on January 27.

29 Jan 2025
An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai issued a hijack alert shortly after takeoff on January 27. (PTI Photo)

An Air India flight AI 2957, traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, sent an emergency alert to air traffic control shortly after takeoff from Indira Gandhi Airport on January 27, indicating a possible hijacking. Though the pilot later clarified that it was a false alarm, the Delhi ATC did activate a security protocol, alerting the destination airport, security agencies, and the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Times reported. 

Here's what happened

The Air India flight, carrying 126 passengers, triggered a false alarm shortly after takeoff. A Delhi airport official who wished to remain anonymous told HT that that the aircraft’s transponder transmitted a 'squawk 7500' code to Delhi ATC right after takeoff.

So what is squawk code? Squawk codes are four-digit numbers used by ATC to identify aircraft in flight, ranging from 0000 to 7777. According to Flightradar.com, squawk code 7500 indicates "unlawful interference," which is typically recognized as a hijacking.

29 Jan 2025
