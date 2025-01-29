Air India flight AI 2957 sends ’false’ hijack alert after takeoff from Delhi: What went wrong?

An Air India flight AI 2957, traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, sent an emergency alert to air traffic control shortly after takeoff from Indira Gandhi Airport on January 27, indicating a possible hijacking. Though the pilot later clarified that it was a false alarm, the Delhi ATC did activate a security protocol, alerting the destination airport, security agencies, and the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Times reported.

Here's what happened The Air India flight, carrying 126 passengers, triggered a false alarm shortly after takeoff. A Delhi airport official who wished to remain anonymous told HT that that the aircraft’s transponder transmitted a 'squawk 7500' code to Delhi ATC right after takeoff.

