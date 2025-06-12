Air India flight crash: Viral video shows moments before and after plane crashed in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft carrying 242 people crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, prompting a major emergency response. The flight, AI171, was bound for London Gatwick and was being operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (registration VT-ANB). On board were 242 people, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members.

A video of the crash shows the aircraft flying unusually low and struggling to gain altitude before slamming into the ground and bursting into a massive fireball at 1:38 pm.

In a brief statement, the airline said, "Flight No. AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."

Visuals from the site show thick grey smoke billowing into the sky. Emergency services rushed to the scene, with at least two dozen ambulances deployed. Several injured passengers have reportedly been taken to nearby hospitals, while police have diverted traffic away from the area to assist rescue operations.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the situation and has instructed all aviation and emergency response agencies to act swiftly and in coordination. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

