Air India flight from Delhi to Paris cancelled after issues identified during mandatory pre-flight checks

Air India plane crash: Amid ongoing safety checks in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India has cancelled two of its flights on June 17 – AI143 from Delhi to Paris and AI142 from Paris to Delhi.

As per an Air India spokesperson, the Air India Delhi to Paris flight, which was to land at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport, was cancelled after an issue was identified during mandatory pre-flight checks.

“Flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris of 17 June has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is being presently addressed. However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said flight has been cancelled” Air India said in its statement.

“Consequently, flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17, 2025 also stands cancelled,” it added.

The airline is providing passengers with assistance including hotel accommodation and free cancellations among other perks.

“We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers,” the Air India spokesperson said.

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled Earlier in the day, Air India said its flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick – operating under a new code after the June 12 plane crash of AI171 – got cancelled.

While reports initially said that the cancellation was due to a ‘technical snag’, Air India later clarified that it was due to operational reasons.

“Flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick has been cancelled today due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed,” Air India said.

As a result, flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar was stood cancelled as well.

The enhanced safety checks come after June 12, when the horrific Air India plane crash that killed 241 crew and passengers on board shook the world.