Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco makes precautionary landing in Russia. Details here

  • Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport in Russia for technical reasons. Passengers are safe and being taken care of while next steps are decided

Livemint
Updated19 Jul 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport in Russia for technical reasons. (File Image: Reuters)
Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport in Russia for technical reasons. (File Image: Reuters)

An Air India flight operating Delhi to San Francisco on July 18 made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. Flight AI183 landed safely at KJA with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew.

Also Read | Air India A320 Neo aircraft arrives with new livery in Delhi

In an update shared by the airline, it wrote, “The passengers are now disembarked and have been taken to the terminal building for further processes.”

It further said, “As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers."

Also Read | Air India pilot thanks influencer known for exposing ’unhealthy’ food in IndiGo

The carrier added that they are also working with government agencies and regulatory authorities to arrange a ferry flight to KJA, ensuring passengers can continue to San Francisco as soon as possible.

“All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait. We will share further updates as soon as they are available,” Air India added.

Also Read | Flying high: Indian aviation reports best-ever first half in 2024

As per Reuters report, after the incident, Russia's civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced on Telegram that the aircraft had safely parked after landing with no signs of fire or smoke onboard.

This is the second such incident on the same route. Last month in June, The San Francisco bound flight from Delhi which was made to land in Russia due to technical glitch. Two days after the emergency landing its replacement flight Air for the 232 passengers took off for San Fransisco.

Also Read | Delhi Metro launches check-in facility for international flights at two stations

Due to the harsh weather of Siberia and limitations of resources, many of the Air India passengers had to face issues related to food, accomodation, cleanliness, etc. Many of the travellers were not even able to use their credit cards because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine, Bloomberg had reported. Most of the them were accommodated inside school buildings, college hostels and other places. Despite the lack of facilities, passengers said that the Russian authorities, police and other officials treated them very well.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 06:38 AM IST
HomeNewsAir India flight from Delhi to San Francisco makes precautionary landing in Russia. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,099.000.00
      Chennai
      74,659.000.00
      Delhi
      74,512.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,539.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue