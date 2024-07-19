Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco makes precautionary landing in Russia. Details here

An Air India flight operating Delhi to San Francisco on July 18 made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. Flight AI183 landed safely at KJA with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew.

In an update shared by the airline, it wrote, “The passengers are now disembarked and have been taken to the terminal building for further processes.”

It further said, “As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers."

The carrier added that they are also working with government agencies and regulatory authorities to arrange a ferry flight to KJA, ensuring passengers can continue to San Francisco as soon as possible.

“All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait. We will share further updates as soon as they are available,” Air India added.

As per Reuters report, after the incident, Russia's civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced on Telegram that the aircraft had safely parked after landing with no signs of fire or smoke onboard.

This is the second such incident on the same route. Last month in June, The San Francisco bound flight from Delhi which was made to land in Russia due to technical glitch. Two days after the emergency landing its replacement flight Air for the 232 passengers took off for San Fransisco.

Due to the harsh weather of Siberia and limitations of resources, many of the Air India passengers had to face issues related to food, accomodation, cleanliness, etc. Many of the travellers were not even able to use their credit cards because of sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine, Bloomberg had reported. Most of the them were accommodated inside school buildings, college hostels and other places. Despite the lack of facilities, passengers said that the Russian authorities, police and other officials treated them very well.