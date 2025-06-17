Air India flight from US to Mumbai suffers technical snag, passengers deplaned in Kolkata

All passengers onboard an Air India flight en route from San Francisco to Mumbai were forced to deplane in Kolkata, West Bengal after the aircraft encountered a technical snag on early Tuesday, June 17. The nature of the issue has not been officially disclosed. All Air India passengers were safely deplaned at Kolkata airport, and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Air India Flight AI180 arrived on time at 00:45 hours at the airport but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take off getting delayed, according to the reports. Also Read | Air India plane crash: Moments before Ahmedabad tragedy, pilot gave a final message. Here's what he said

At about 05:20 hours, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane. The pilot of the airplane told the passengers that the decision to deplane them was made in interest of flight safety.

Many such technical glitches have been seen lately since the Air India plane crash that killed as many as 260 persons, including those on the ground when the flight hit a medical college hostel.

Advertisement

A day earlier, an Air India spokesperson said that one of the flights to Delhi had returned to its origin location after take off due to a suspected technical glitch. On Sunday, June 15, an Air India flight from Delhi to Zurich was delayed due to mandatory checks on Boeing 787-8 aircraft, resulting in its late arrival in Switzerland close to the night curfew.

An Air India flight returned to Hong Kong on Monday shortly after takeoff due to a midair technical issue. The flight, AI 315, landed safely in Hong Kong and all passengers have disembarked from the plane, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft is undergoing inspection.

"AI315 operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 16 June 2025 returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The flight landed safely at Hong Kong and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution. Alternative arrangements have been planned to fly the passengers to their destination Delhi at the earliest," Air India said.

Advertisement