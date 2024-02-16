Air India flight passenger travelling from New York dies at Mumbai airport. Here's what happened
A passenger flying with Air India from New York tragically passed away at Mumbai airport. The incident occurred on 12 February when 80-year old passenger collapsed after he had to walk approximately 1.5 kilometers from the plane up to the immigration counter due to wheelchair shortage.