A passenger flying with Air India from New York tragically passed away at Mumbai airport. The incident occurred on 12 February when 80-year old passenger collapsed after he had to walk approximately 1.5 kilometers from the plane up to the immigration counter due to wheelchair shortage.

The deceased passenger was of Indian-origin and was travelling with his wife in flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai. As per Times of India report, the couple had pre-booked wheelchair assistance, however, due to shortage only his wife could get the wheelchair. The 80-year old preferred to walk along with his wife and as they reached the immigration counter he collapsed reportedly to heart attack.

Speaking on wheelchair shortage, an airport source told TOI that, "There were 32 wheelchair passengers on this flight, but only 15 wheelchairs with accompanying staff on ground waiting on ground to help them."

Today on 16 February, the airline has also issued a statement on this incident. The Air India Spokesperson said that due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, they had requested the passenger to wait till wheelchair assistance was provided, however, he opted to walk along with his spouse.

In a statement, the Spokesperson said, "One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse. As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

