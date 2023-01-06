Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi in November 2022, has been sacked from his US financial services company, Wells Fargo. Releasing a statement, Wells Fargo said the allegations against Shankar Mishra, vice president of Wells Fargo India, were “deeply disturbing".
The company said, "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with the law enforcement and ask that any additional enquiries be directed to them."
Shankar Mishra, allegedly in a drunken state, unzipped and urinated on his co-passenger in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year but was allowed to leave without any action by the airline. He remained at the spot, exposing himself until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.
The complaint was filed on 4 January as the airline, it said, believed the accused and the woman have “settled" the matter.
Shankar Mishra, the accused in the New York-Delhi Air India ‘pee-gate’ incident, has been absconding since the matter was reported. The incident reportedly happened in November 2022 but it came to light when the woman filed a complaint. The last location of Shankar Mishra was traced to Bengaluru in Karnataka. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against Shankar Mishra to prevent him from leaving the country.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has reached out to the US-based Wells Fargo company's legal department to cooperate with investigations against accused Shankar Mishra.
Delhi Police has also issued summons to six-eight Air India crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight in the urination incident.
According to the complaint filed on Wednesday by the victim, the crew brought the accused to her seat and forced her to face him as he begged to be spared arrest. The woman was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and he "started crying and profusely apologising".
