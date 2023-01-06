Shankar Mishra, the accused in the New York-Delhi Air India ‘pee-gate’ incident, has been absconding since the matter was reported. The incident reportedly happened in November 2022 but it came to light when the woman filed a complaint. The last location of Shankar Mishra was traced to Bengaluru in Karnataka. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against Shankar Mishra to prevent him from leaving the country.