Air India, IndiGo, AAIB to face parliamentary panel on November 2 for aviation sector review

Representatives of Air India, Indigo and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are among those who will appear before a Parliamentary panel on November 2 in connection with the review of the performance of civil aviation sector central public sector undertakings.

The 22-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Undertakings is headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.

Discussions with the representatives of Air India Limited (Air India) and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo) will take place on November 2 in connection with the examination of the subject 'Review of Performance of Civil Aviation Sector CPSUs', according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

On the same day, the representatives of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will also appear before the committee in connection with the same matter.

Meanwhile, several economists will appear before the joint committee examining the simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies and local bodies.