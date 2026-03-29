Air India, IndiGo to operate these flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, other West Asia hubs on 30 March amid war - Details here

Indian airlines have ramped up their operations to and from the West Asia region amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict that has also pushed Gulf nations to the brink. IndiGo and Air India, on Sunday, released their flight schedules for the region, detailing which sectors it would operate on Monday, 20 March.
The flights would connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah among other West Asian hubs.
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 20 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on Monday, 30 March 2026, Air India Group said in a statement released on Sunday.
This includes 10 additional non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), depending on slot availability and prevailing conditions at the departure points, Air India's press release mentioned.
As per the schedule, the additional flights would connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah airports with Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kannur.
These services are being operated with the necessary approvals from both Indian authorities and local regulators in the UAE, said the Tata Group owned airline.
As per the flight schedule posted by IndiGo on X, the budget carrier will operate services between Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah – among other Gulf cities.
In its X post, IndiGo urged customers to keep a tab on their flight status and stay updated on any changes.
"At IndiGo, we are committed to supporting our customers at every step of their journey. The flights listed below are scheduled to operate tomorrow. We encourage all customers to please check their flight status prior to leaving for the airport to stay updated on any changes.
Your safety remains our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience," IndiGo mentioned in its X post.
The development comes amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict, which entered its second month on Saturday, 28 March.
Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes after Israel, US jointly attacked the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February. Explosions were reported across Abu Dhabi, Dubai – among other West Asian hubs — which are also home to US military bases.
Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.<br><br> Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.<br><br> When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.