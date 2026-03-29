Air India, IndiGo to operate these flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, other West Asia hubs on 30 March amid war - Details here

Indian airlines have ramped up their operations to and from the West Asia region amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict that has also pushed Gulf nations to the brink. IndiGo and Air India, on Sunday, released their flight schedules for the region, detailing which sectors it would operate on Monday, 20 March.
The flights would connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah among other West Asian hubs.
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 20 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on Monday, 30 March 2026, Air India Group said in a statement released on Sunday.
This includes 10 additional non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), depending on slot availability and prevailing conditions at the departure points, Air India's press release mentioned.
As per the schedule, the additional flights would connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah airports with Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kannur.
These services are being operated with the necessary approvals from both Indian authorities and local regulators in the UAE, said the Tata Group owned airline.
As per the flight schedule posted by IndiGo on X, the budget carrier will operate services between Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah – among other Gulf cities.
In its X post, IndiGo urged customers to keep a tab on their flight status and stay updated on any changes.
"At IndiGo, we are committed to supporting our customers at every step of their journey. The flights listed below are scheduled to operate tomorrow. We encourage all customers to please check their flight status prior to leaving for the airport to stay updated on any changes.
Your safety remains our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience," IndiGo mentioned in its X post.
The development comes amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict, which entered its second month on Saturday, 28 March.
Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes after Israel, US jointly attacked the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February. Explosions were reported across Abu Dhabi, Dubai – among other West Asian hubs — which are also home to US military bases.