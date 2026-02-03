Wingtips of IndiGo, Air India planes in grazing incident at Mumbai airport, passengers safe

Two passenger aircraft—an Air India and an IndiGo plane—suffered a wingtip grazing on the ground at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday.

The planes were carrying passengers at the time of the incident. Both Air India and IndiGo spokespersons said all their passengers were safe.

The collision occurred between Air India flight AI 2732, which was pushing back for its departure to Coimbatore and IndiGo flight 6E 791, which was taxiing after arriving from Hyderabad. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

A wingtip grazing happens when the tip of one plane's wing makes contact with another aircraft or the ground, often occurring during taxiing or low-level manoeuvring. Such incidents can result in structural damage to the wingtip or winglet, requiring maintenance.

Confirming the incident, Air India in a statement said flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off.

“The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest,” the Air India statement said.

The incident has been reported to the regulator, the statement said.

The country’s civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in a statement said: “Both the aircraft returned to bay for inspections.” Officers from Mumbai DGCA have reached the site and are looking into the matter.

Indigo, the country’s largest airline by market share, said in a statement that the wingtip of the aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing.

“The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.