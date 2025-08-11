‘Air India is lying…’: KC Venugopal urges inquiry after Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight faces landing issues

Congress MP KC Venugopal calls for an inquiry into the incident involving Air India flight AI2455, which was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi but diverted to Chennai due to a suspected technical issue.

“There should be an inquiry into the issue. An unfortunate incident happened yesterday. It was announced by the pilot that there was another aircraft on the runway when we were going to land. I spoke to DGCA as well. Let them have an inquiry. Air India is lying…" KC Venugopal, who was a passenger of AI2455, told ANI.

On Sunday, the Congress MP stated that the Air India flight carrying him and several other MPs from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi had a near-tragic incident.

In a post on the social media platform X, Venugopal wrote, “Air India flight AI 2455 from Trivandrum to Delhi - carrying myself, several MPs, and hundreds of passengers - came frighteningly close to tragedy today.”

Detailing the incident, he noted, “What began as a delayed departure turned into a harrowing journey. Shortly after take-off, we were hit by unprecedented turbulence. About an hour later, the Captain announced a flight signal fault and diverted to Chennai.”

He added, “For nearly two hours, we circled the airport awaiting clearance to land, until a heart-stopping moment during our first attempt - another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway. In that split second, the Captain’s quick decision to pull up saved every life on board. The flight landed safely on the second attempt.”

Air India responds Responding to K C Venugopal's post, the airline said, “We would like to clarify that the diversion to Chennai was precautionary due to a suspected technical issue and poor weather conditions.”

"A go-around was instructed by Chennai ATC (air traffic control) during the first attempted landing at Chennai airport, not because of the presence of another aircraft on the runway ... Our pilots are well-trained to handle such situations, and in this case, they followed standard procedures throughout the flight," Air India said.