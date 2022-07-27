Air India issues tender to sell three B777-200LR aircraft

Air India issues tender to sell three B777-200LR aircraft1 min read . 10:45 PM IST
Air India carrier on Wednesday issued a tender to sell three B777-200LR aircraft
Tata Group-owned Air India has issued a tender to sell its three aircraft that were manufactured in 2009. The carrier has issued a tender to sell B777-200LR wide-bodied aircraft.
The Tata Group took charge of Air India in January 2022. It is currently holding talks with Airbus and Boeing to place a sizeable aircraft order to sell its three aircraft.
The tender said that the bids for three wide-bodied aircraft, which are powered by GE90-110 engines, will have to be submitted by August 16.
The wide-bodied aircraft, that have been put to sale by the Air India, have bigger fuel tanks. Bigger fuel tanks allow them to travel on long-haul international routes like between India and the United States.
According to its website, Air India currently has a fleet of 128 aircraft. The fleet also includes the aforementioned three B777-200LR planes.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson. The security clearance from the Central government has paved the way for Campbell Wilson to take charge of Air India, a senior official said.
Tata Sons had on May 12 announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India after taking over the loss-making carrier on January 27.
(With PTI inputs)
