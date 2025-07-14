Air India issues travel advisory amid IMD's ‘rainfall’ alert for Delhi-NCR — What to do before heading to IGI airport

Air India issued a travel advisory on Monday morning amid IMD's ‘rainfall’ alert for Delhi-NCR. As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast at 9:10 AM, rainfall in the region around Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport would impact flight operations today.

The advisory dated July 14 states, “Rain and thunderstorms may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.” Passengers must plan their journey to IGI airport keeping in mind traffic snarls caused due to rain.

The airlines urged passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport. The statement added, “Please check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

In addition to IGI Airport, Delhi-NCR locations that are most likely to receive showers in some time, include Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Ayanagar, Gurugram, Manesar, Lajpat Nagar, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, IGNOU, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

The weather department in a post on X said, “Light rainfall is very likely to occur at Delhi ( Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Ayanagar), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Hansi, Meham, Tosham,during next 2 hrs.”

A day before IndiGo airlines issued an advisory, warning against heavy rain across Delhi which “may slow down road movement in some areas. If you are travelling to the airport, we suggest starting a little earlier than usual.”

IndiGo advised passengers to keep an eye on traffic updates and check your flight status before heading out.

The showers brought down temperatures and offered relief from the persistent humidity of the past few days. Commuters welcomed the cool breeze and drop in temperature.

Delhi weather The Regional Meteorological Centre recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius temperature at the primary Safdarjung station on Monday at 8:30 AM with 100 percent humidity. Although wet spells are likely over the next 5-6 days but there is no major rainfall alert for the national capital.