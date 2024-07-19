Air India has shared a latest update on Delhi to San Francisco flight which made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia. The airline said that the regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will departed Mumbai at 1100 hrs and it will ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The carrier also wrote, "Air India's local support was activated to assist passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas. Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers."

Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night.

Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today.

Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety.

The Indian embassy at Moscow also said that the team is in constant touch with the Russian airport, security authorities, and representatives from the Russian foreign ministry to provide support to the affected passengers.

The team has further been instructed to be on duty in Krasnoyarsk, till Air India's replacement flight arrives.

Air India flight's precautionary landing today, marks the second such incident on the same route. Earlier in June 2023, the San Francisco bound flight from Delhi was made to land in Russia due to technical glitch. Two days after the emergency landing, the replacement Air India flight for the 232 passengers took off for San Francisco.

