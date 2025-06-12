Air India mourns Ahmedabad plane crash with new 'black' logo on social media

The logo of Air India has turned black on social media following the Ahmedabad plane crash, in which an Air India flight bound for London with 242 people on board including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani — 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian — crashed shortly after take-off this afternoon. Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, went down just minutes after departing from the airport.

Advertisement

Air India turns profile picture black.

All flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have been temporarily suspended following an Air India plane crash incident. The authorities have confirmed that no flights will be allowed to arrive or depart from the airport "until further notice."

Advertisement

"Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after take-off, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice," said the official statement from the SVPIA spokesperson.

"Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation," added the statement.



Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani among passengers on London-bound flight

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is confirmed to be among the passengers aboard Air India flight AI 171, Hindustan Times reports. The flight, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport at 1:38 PM.

Advertisement

The crash occurred approximately five minutes after departure. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumit Sabharwal, with Clive Kunder serving as co-pilot. On board were 232 passengers, including 230 adults and 2 infants, along with 12 crew members, totalling 242 people.

Who is Vijay Rupani? Vijay Rupani is an Indian politician who served as the 16th chief minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021.

Born on August 2, 1956, in Rangoon (now Yangon, Myanmar), he has been a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rupani’s political career spans several decades, during which he held various key positions, including Mayor of Rajkot (1996–1997), Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha (2006–2012), and Gujarat state cabinet minister overseeing portfolios such as transport, labour, and water supply.